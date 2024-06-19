Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 8.5% in May

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 617,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

