Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $149.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 52.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

