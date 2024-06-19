Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 8,092 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.33% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 82,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,181. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

