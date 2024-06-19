Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 933,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,949. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

