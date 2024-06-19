Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $6,588,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $4,431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

