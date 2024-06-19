Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $227.77. 2,073,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.