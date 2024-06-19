Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $945,000.

NASDAQ BSCV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 82,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,405. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

