Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.80. The stock had a trading volume of 691,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

