Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. The company had a trading volume of 658,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,256. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.35.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

