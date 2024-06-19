Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 96,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. 1,064,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.