Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $3,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 37.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 668,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 1.3 %

CSX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 12,603,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

