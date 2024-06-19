Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $504.28. 3,431,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $504.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

