Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $326.50. 2,415,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,555. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average is $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.