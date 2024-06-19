Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Cadre Stock Up 1.0 %

CDRE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 186,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cadre has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cadre by 1,640.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cadre by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

