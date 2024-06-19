Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.76. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 5,725 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of C$17.87 million for the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

