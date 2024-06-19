Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.86 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

