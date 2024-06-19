Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

