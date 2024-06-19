Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after buying an additional 298,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $7.12 on Tuesday, reaching $457.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,855. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

