Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.