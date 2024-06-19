Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.24. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 47,287 shares.

Canagold Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$42.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Get Canagold Resources alerts:

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.