Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 2,440,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,327. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

