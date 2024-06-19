Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after acquiring an additional 416,545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,066,396,000 after purchasing an additional 298,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,615. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $335.82 and a 12 month high of $486.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

