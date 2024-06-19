Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

VLU stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.39. The company has a market cap of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

