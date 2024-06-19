Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 122 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $215.47. 4,921,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

