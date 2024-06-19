Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 265 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 81,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

