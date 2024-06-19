Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 786 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $89.86.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

