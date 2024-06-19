Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

