Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CPRI stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. Capri has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,733,000 after purchasing an additional 523,796 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

