CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.48. 31,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 240,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

