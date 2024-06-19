Cargojet Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.45.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$133.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$135.67.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $1,258,105. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

