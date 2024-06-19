Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,201 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 702,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,779. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

