Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.77. The stock had a trading volume of 226,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,237. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

