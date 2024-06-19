Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 214,939 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 2,472.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,939 shares during the quarter. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.23% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,181. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

