Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,732 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 4.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,957,000 after purchasing an additional 337,168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,444,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,767,000 after purchasing an additional 413,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,445,000 after buying an additional 568,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 2,725,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.