CashBackPro Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $90.61 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $90.61 million and approximately $305,525.83 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,840.42 or 0.99971793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00081509 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.77581836 USD and is down -14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $541,652.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.