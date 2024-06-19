Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.14. 3,275,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.57.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

