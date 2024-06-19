Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

