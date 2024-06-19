Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $324.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

