cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 4,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 193.04%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
