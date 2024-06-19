cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 4,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 193.04%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Free Report ) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

