CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGR opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

