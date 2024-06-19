Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.92). Approximately 13,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 91,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.48.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

