Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of CELH opened at $63.28 on Monday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

