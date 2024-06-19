Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as low as C$3.01. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 1,195 shares traded.

Ceres Global Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

