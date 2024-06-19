Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $20.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.