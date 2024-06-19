Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

