Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
