Cheelee (CHEEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.39 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $19.50 or 0.00029912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $377.20 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 19.47943095 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,527,062.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

