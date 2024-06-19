Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 6.6% in May

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,392,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 428,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,625. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $126.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.