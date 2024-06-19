Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Buys 81,374 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises 1.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Antero Midstream worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.