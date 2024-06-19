Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 247.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 340.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 312,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 91,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. 9,664,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $902,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.